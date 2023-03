SpaceX is preparing to launch 56 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9, like the shown here, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch 56 Starlink satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday. The satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:33 a.m. EDT and the reusable first stage booster is scheduled to separate shortly after liftoff and return to Earth where it will land on the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Advertisement

The first stage booster scheduled to ferry the satellites into orbit previously launched two Starlink missions along with the Crew-3 and Crew-4 missions and the CRS-22, CRS-25, Turksat 5B, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G and mPower-a missions.

In the event of a delay, there is a second launch window starting at 11:08 a.m. Saturday.

SpaceX will livestream the launch starting approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX has launched 4,105 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, including 3,750 that are currently operational and has permission to send as many as 12,000 into orbit.

Friday's will be the company's 20th launch of the year with CEO Elon Musk estimating it could conduct as many as 100 orbital missions this year.