SpaceX prepares for two launches Friday

SpaceX is preparing for two launches in a five-hour window Friday. The first will launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California and the second will launch from Cape Canaveral aboard a Falcon 9 rocket like the one seen here carrying a Cargo Drago-2 spacecraft to the International Space Station Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX is preparing for two launches within a five-hour window Friday. The first launch is scheduled to lift off at 3:26 p.m. EST from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California carrying 52 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. Advertisement

The second launch is scheduled to lift off at 7:38 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying the SES-18 and SES-19 communications satellites.

Shortly after liftoff, the booster stage of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SES-18 and SES-19, will separate and land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The satellites from Luxembourg-based SES "will provide C-band television and data services over the United States," NASA said.

Starlink relies on a constellation of thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to quickly transmit data from across the globe, including areas that often don't have readily available internet access.

Friday's launches mark the 18th and 19th conducted by SpaceX this year and the eighth and ninth liftoff and touchdown for the rockets launching in California and Florida respectively.

SpaceX on Tuesday launched food, equipment, and materials for experiments in orbit to the International Space Station.

Advertisement