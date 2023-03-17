Trending
March 17, 2023 / 10:33 AM

SpaceX prepares for two launches Friday

By Patrick Hilsman
SpaceX is preparing for two launches in a five-hour window Friday. The first will launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California and the second will launch from Cape Canaveral aboard a Falcon 9 rocket like the one seen here carrying a Cargo Drago-2 spacecraft to the International Space Station Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX is preparing for two launches in a five-hour window Friday. The first will launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California and the second will launch from Cape Canaveral aboard a Falcon 9 rocket like the one seen here carrying a Cargo Drago-2 spacecraft to the International Space Station Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX is preparing for two launches within a five-hour window Friday.

The first launch is scheduled to lift off at 3:26 p.m. EST from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California carrying 52 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit.

The second launch is scheduled to lift off at 7:38 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying the SES-18 and SES-19 communications satellites.

Shortly after liftoff, the booster stage of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SES-18 and SES-19, will separate and land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The satellites from Luxembourg-based SES "will provide C-band television and data services over the United States," NASA said.

Starlink relies on a constellation of thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to quickly transmit data from across the globe, including areas that often don't have readily available internet access.

Friday's launches mark the 18th and 19th conducted by SpaceX this year and the eighth and ninth liftoff and touchdown for the rockets launching in California and Florida respectively.

SpaceX on Tuesday launched food, equipment, and materials for experiments in orbit to the International Space Station.

Latest Headlines

Britain backs Rolls-Royce effort to develop micro-reactor to power moon base
Science News // 3 hours ago
Britain backs Rolls-Royce effort to develop micro-reactor to power moon base
March 17 (UPI) -- Britain is pinning its hopes on nuclear power becoming the energy source that will fuel the next phase of human exploration of the moon, the country's space agency said Friday.
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Science News // 17 hours ago
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
March 16 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab successfully launched its second mission from U.S. soil on Thursday, sending two commercial satellites into Earth's orbit.
NOAA spring report says drought conditions will improve, thanks to recent floods, heavy snow
Science News // 18 hours ago
NOAA spring report says drought conditions will improve, thanks to recent floods, heavy snow
March 16 (UPI) -- A winter of extreme weather, including deadly flooding and historically heavy snow will pull much of California out of drought for the first time in almost three years.
Majority of coral reefs examined suffer from low oxygen levels, study says
Science News // 23 hours ago
Majority of coral reefs examined suffer from low oxygen levels, study says
March 16 (UPI) -- A vast majority of 32 coral reefs examined around the world are suffering from low oxygen levels because of global warming, and the threat to marine ecosystems is expected to get worse in time, a new study says.
Virgin Orbit suspends operations, in wake of failed orbital launch
Science News // 1 day ago
Virgin Orbit suspends operations, in wake of failed orbital launch
March 16 (UPI) -- Satellite launch provider Virgin Orbit said Thursday it was suspending operations with immediate effect and furloughing its more than 600 employees.
NASA's Magellan images reveal volcanic activity on Venus
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's Magellan images reveal volcanic activity on Venus
March 15 (UPI) -- New analysis of images captured in the early 1990s by NASA's Magellan spacecraft reveals evidence of volcanic activity on Venus, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
March 15 (UPI) -- Axiom Space unveiled the next-generation spacesuit that astronauts from NASA's Artemis III mission will be wearing when they return to the moon.
SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more
March 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX mission CRS-27 launched to the International Space Station Tuesday, carrying food, equipment and materials for experiments in orbit.
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Telescope captured a rare Wolf-Rayet star, one of the first times an image of that type of supernova has been seen.
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
Science News // 2 days ago
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
March 14 (UPI) -- Just six countries had "healthy" air quality levels last year, as air pollution surged across the globe.
