A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (like the one that lifted off with a Crew Dragon spacecraft earlier this month, pictured) will carry 40 Internet satellites for a competitor on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is scheduled to lift off at 2:13 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Following the launch, OneWeb hopes to have 578 of its 648 planned satellites in orbit. Advertisement

If there is a delay, it's possible the launch will be pushed back a day.

Even though the two companies are competitors, SpaceX agreed to launch satellites for OneWeb after the British company broke ties with Russia in March 2022. Russian Soyuz rockets already had launched 13 batches of OneWeb satellites, beginning in 2019.

OneWeb satellites -- each about the size of a washing machine and weighing 330 pounds -- are built at NASA's Kennedy Space Center through a joint venture with France's Airbus.

SpaceX previously carried 40 satellites for OneWeb in December.

Thursday's launch will be SpaceX's 16th orbital launch of 2023, with one occurring about every four days.