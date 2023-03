A SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch Friday afternoon in California, carrying 51 Starlink satellites. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch another group of Starlink internet satellites on Friday afternoon in California. A Falcon 9 rocket with 51 Starlink satellites is scheduled to liftoff at 1:38 p.m. EST from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base after a series of weather delays. Advertisement

"Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions today, team is resetting Falcon 9's launch of Starlink from California for Friday, March 3 at 10:38 a.m. PT," SpaceX said in a tweet.

The first stage of the rocket will return to Earth eight minutes and 45 seconds after the launch, while the upper stage will deploy the satellites in low Earth orbit, 15 minutes after the liftoff.

SpaceX on Monday launched 21 upgraded "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral to boost capacity for the global broadband network.

The company's megaconstellation already consists of 4,000 satellites but it has received permission to send a total of 12,000 Starlink spacecraft into space.