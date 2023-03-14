SpaceX cargo resupply mission CRS-27 scheduled for launch Tuesday

March 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX mission CRS-27 is planned for launch to the International Space Station Tuesday, carrying food, equipment, and materials for experiments in orbit.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8:30 p.m. EST from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its launch will be livestreamed by SpaceX.

The commercial resupply mission will carry about 6,300 pounds of food to the space station, Spaceflight Now reports.

Tuesday's mission will be the 27th Dragon spacecraft mission for commercial resupply services and third flight for this Dragon spacecraft, according to SpaceX.

If Tuesday's launch is scrubbed, the next available launch window will be Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. EST.

After launch, the Falcon 9 booster will drop back toward the Atlantic Ocean and land aboard A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

Late Monday night, SpaceX tweeted that weather for launch is forecasted to be 80% favorable after being only 50% favorable shortly before.