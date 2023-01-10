Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 9:02 PM

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink satellites after weather delay

By Sheri Walsh
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Transporter 6 payload from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 3 for the first launch of 2023. SpaceX plans to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Transporter 6 payload from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 3 for the first launch of 2023. SpaceX plans to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX is counting down to launch another group of Starlink Internet satellites into orbit Tuesday night following a weather delay in California.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket topped with 51 of its Internet satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:02 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The launch, which had been scheduled for Monday night, was rescheduled due to bad weather.

If all goes according to plan, Tuesday's launch will be SpaceX's second in two days. A Falcon 9 launched 40 OneWeb Internet satellites Monday night from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Last week, SpaceX launched its first rocket of 2023 with 114 satellites to provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.

After Tuesday's launch, the Falcon 9's first stage is expected to return to Earth in less than 9 minutes and will touch down on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean.

The 51 new satellites will be deployed in low-Earth orbit about 29 minutes after liftoff, according to a SpaceX mission description.

Advertisement

Tuesday's planned launch will boost the total number of Starlink satellites, in SpaceX's Internet communication satellite constellation, to 3,717.

Last month, the aerospace manufacturing company owned by billionaire Elon Musk received federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites to expand SpaceX's Starlink Internet services around the world.

Read More

SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023 Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit

Latest Headlines

NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 7 hours ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 12 hours ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after a successful launch from Britain on Monday on a modified Boeing 747. Virgin Orbit confirmed its rocket carrying nine satellites suffered "an anomaly."
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Science News // 1 day ago
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky: green Comet C/2022 E3.
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Science News // 1 day ago
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said Monday.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Science News // 3 days ago
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for the return of multiple science experiments from the International Space Station in the hopes they might further aid mankind's future exploration of space.
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Science News // 4 days ago
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Half of the world's glaciers will melt before the turn of the next century, according to new research that predicts greater fallout from global warming despite meaningful efforts to address environmental concerns.
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Amit Kshatriya details milestones to look forward to seeing in the Artemis program in 2023, including preparations for Artemis II mission and the announcement of its crew.
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
Science News // 5 days ago
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
The first weekend of the new year will kick off with a full moon, although it will not glow quite as bright as other full moons throughout 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement