SpaceX rocket to carry 114 satellites in first launch of 2023

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's first rocket launch of 2023 will blast off Tuesday morning, sending more than 100 satellites into space that will provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.
The Falcon 9 will launch the Transporter-6 rideshare mission from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at about 9:56 a.m., EST.
SpaceX said the flight will carry 114 satellite payloads "including CubeSats, microsats, picosats and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time."
The launch on behalf of EOSDA will contain seven agriculture satellites to work with a constellation.