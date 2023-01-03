Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2023 / 7:19 AM

SpaceX rocket to carry 114 satellites in first launch of 2023

By Clyde Hughes
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is ready to launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday, December, 16, 2022. On board are O3B communications satellites for SES Luxembourg. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/94553f2b276526ee76e7cf215f55ace6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is ready to launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday, December, 16, 2022. On board are O3B communications satellites for SES Luxembourg. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's first rocket launch of 2023 will blast off Tuesday morning, sending more than 100 satellites into space that will provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.

The Falcon 9 will launch the Transporter-6 rideshare mission from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at about 9:56 a.m., EST.

SpaceX said the flight will carry 114 satellite payloads "including CubeSats, microsats, picosats and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time."

The launch on behalf of EOSDA will contain seven agriculture satellites to work with a constellation.

RELATED Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit

"This launch brings new game-changing possibilities of satellite technologies to the agricultural industry," EOSDA CEO Artiom Anisimov said. "EOSDA will now work with proprietary datasets to provide even deeper and more accurate insights for its customers and partners."

SpaceX's Transporter missions consist of space "dedicated rideshares" that allow dozens of small satellites to be taken into space on a single Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX conducted its largest "rideshare" flight on Jan. 24, 2021, when its Falcon 9 released 143 satellites into space.

The past SpaceX rideshare payloads have ranged in size from picosatellites of less than a kilogram -- measuring only a few centimeters on each side -- to microsatellites massing around 200 pounds.

RELATED Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film

The launch date for the Transporter 6 was originally set for October 2022 but eventually fell to Tuesday. The space company said there are three additional Transporter missions scheduled for 2023, one for each quarter.

RELATED NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully

