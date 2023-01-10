Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 6:03 PM

California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected

By Simon Druker
1/2
Storm debris builds up at Seacliff State Park in Monterey Bay, Calif., as storms continue to pound the state this week. At least 16 people have died. Photo courtesy of California State Parks/Twitter
Storm debris builds up at Seacliff State Park in Monterey Bay, Calif., as storms continue to pound the state this week. At least 16 people have died. Photo courtesy of California State Parks/Twitter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have died so far as severe weather continues to pound parts of California, causing flooding and massive power outages.

The death toll stood at 14 on Monday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said at a news conference.

Advertisement

That figure increased to 16 after two people died early Tuesday in a crash along a highway in Tulare County, Calif.

A young child remains missing after being swept away in floodwaters Monday near Paso Robles.

Thousands of residents have been forced from their homes because of rising water levels. More than 7 million people were under a flash-flood watch near Los Angeles late Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the San Francisco area Tuesday.

RELATED Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California

Power remained out for 151,000 people as of 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, poweroutage.us reported.

Photos from the state show debris littered across streets, where water levels have climbed above wheel wells of emergency vehicles.

Advertisement

Up to 4 feet of debris and mud had covered a main street in Studio City, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

RELATED Ellen DeGeneres films flash flood near her Montecito home

And the storm is far from over. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain was expected to fall in valleys and coastal parts of the state, with up to 10 inches on the mountains. And the state, overall, is anticipating additional storms that are forecast to come in from the Pacific Ocean in the days ahead.

Meteorologists expect at least two more storms to hit the region by the end of the week, AccuWeather reported.

"Our message to Californians is simple: be hyper-vigilant. There are still several days of severe winter weather ahead, and we need all Californians to be alert and heed the advice of emergency officials," Newsom said during the news conference Monday.

Rainfall levels across California are between 400% to 600% above average, according to the National Weather Service.

Read More

Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat

Latest Headlines

Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Border patrol officers in Louisville, Ky., seized almost 5,000 earrings that were determined to be fake, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for his role in a tax fraud scheme and evading taxes on nearly $2 million in earnings.
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting Tuesday in Mexico, voiced a shared goal to turn North America into "a clean energy powerhouse."
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, adult-use recreational cannabis sales began in Connecticut.
Boeing's civilian airliner sales increased in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing's civilian airliner sales increased in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Boeing commercial aircraft sales increased in 2022, after plummeting in the wake of two 737 Max jet crashes caused by software malfunctions. Airbus remains the world's biggest distributor of commercial airliners.
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- California representative Katie Porter announced her intentions to run for Senator Diane Feinstein's seat in 2024 Tuesday. Though Feinstein hasn't confirmed it, she is expected to leave the Senate at the end of her term.
BP starts construction on Ohio solar power facility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
BP starts construction on Ohio solar power facility
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BP started construction Tuesday on a 134MW solar power facility in northern Ohio.
Coinbase to lay off more than 900 employees
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Coinbase to lay off more than 900 employees
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Coinbase, one of the world's top cryptocurrency trading platforms, announced Tuesday it will be laying off more than 900 workers in the face of slowing global interest in digital currencies.
Fed's Powell says bank functions should be insulated from political whims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed's Powell says bank functions should be insulated from political whims
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve policies should be insulated from the short-term whims of U.S. politics, chairman Powell said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement