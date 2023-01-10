California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected

1/2

Storm debris builds up at Seacliff State Park in Monterey Bay, Calif., as storms continue to pound the state this week. At least 16 people have died. Photo courtesy of California State Parks/ Twitter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have died so far as severe weather continues to pound parts of California, causing flooding and massive power outages. The death toll stood at 14 on Monday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said at a news conference. Advertisement

That figure increased to 16 after two people died early Tuesday in a crash along a highway in Tulare County, Calif.

A young child remains missing after being swept away in floodwaters Monday near Paso Robles.

Tree on vehicle: 100 blk. n. Oak Knoll Ave. Two vehicles sustained damage due to a large tree down. No structural damage. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/Cf7dOVv5Lo— Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) January 10, 2023

Thousands of residents have been forced from their homes because of rising water levels. More than 7 million people were under a flash-flood watch near Los Angeles late Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the San Francisco area Tuesday.

Power remained out for 151,000 people as of 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, poweroutage.us reported.

Photos from the state show debris littered across streets, where water levels have climbed above wheel wells of emergency vehicles.

Up to 4 feet of debris and mud had covered a main street in Studio City, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

And the storm is far from over. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain was expected to fall in valleys and coastal parts of the state, with up to 10 inches on the mountains. And the state, overall, is anticipating additional storms that are forecast to come in from the Pacific Ocean in the days ahead.

Meteorologists expect at least two more storms to hit the region by the end of the week, AccuWeather reported.

"Our message to Californians is simple: be hyper-vigilant. There are still several days of severe winter weather ahead, and we need all Californians to be alert and heed the advice of emergency officials," Newsom said during the news conference Monday.

Rainfall levels across California are between 400% to 600% above average, according to the National Weather Service.