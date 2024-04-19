Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 19 (UPI) -- A wandering moose on the loose sparked a temporary shelter-in-place order at a Montana high school before the animal was chased off by a wildlife control officer and police.

Sean McCarthy, an urban wildlife control officer for the city of Helena, said the female moose was spotted Friday morning outside Capital High School.

McCarthy initially used loud noises to chase the moose off school grounds, but the agitated animal repeatedly charged at him, leading him to request assistance from the Helena Police Department.

McCarthy told the Independent Record newspaper that the "stubborn and mangy old cow moose" had been seen on multiple occasions during the past week visiting the duck ponds at the nearby Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

"We are blessed to live in an area where we get to experience wildlife," McCarthy said. "But, obviously this could pose a danger to the public."

A shelter-in-place order was instituted at the school while McCarthy and police officers chased the moose a safe distance north of campus.