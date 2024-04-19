Winning Powerball ticket spent a month in oblivious owner's purse

|Advertisement
"I buy Powerball tickets every once in a while," Horton said. "I don't usually play the Power Play, but when I was purchasing my ticket, the worker suggested adding it, so I did."
Horton said she forgot to check the ticket after the drawing.
"I forgot all about the ticket and found it in my purse about a month later. I scanned it at the store and got a message to visit the lottery office," she recalled.
Horton said it was a shock to learn she had matched four white balls and the Powerball, earning her a $150,000 prize.
"When I realized it was a winning ticket of $150,000, I didn't believe it at first. I thought there was no way I spent $4 and won $150,000. It was a crazy feeling to be holding a ticket worth so much money," she said.
Horton said her winnings will go toward paying bills and taking a family vacation.