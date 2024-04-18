Pizza run earns Michigan woman a $2 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
"My husband is usually the one who buys scratch off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way to pick up pizza," she said.
The woman selected a $2,000 Large instant game and continued on to the pizzeria.
"While I was waiting for my pizza, I sat in my car and scratched the ticket. It was surreal when I realized I'd won $2 million. I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn't wait until I got home," the player said.
The winner said she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and take a vacation.