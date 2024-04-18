Pizza run earns Michigan woman a $2 million lottery prize

A Michigan woman went out to pick up a pizza and ended up winning $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman made an extra stop on her way to pick up a pizza and scored a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 41-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she dipped into Party Place Liquor on Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township on her way to pick up a pizza.

"My husband is usually the one who buys scratch off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way to pick up pizza," she said.

The woman selected a $2,000 Large instant game and continued on to the pizzeria.

"While I was waiting for my pizza, I sat in my car and scratched the ticket. It was surreal when I realized I'd won $2 million. I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn't wait until I got home," the player said.

The winner said she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and take a vacation.