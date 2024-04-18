Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 18, 2024 / 3:59 PM

Pizza run earns Michigan woman a $2 million lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman went out to pick up a pizza and ended up winning $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan woman went out to pick up a pizza and ended up winning $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman made an extra stop on her way to pick up a pizza and scored a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 41-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she dipped into Party Place Liquor on Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township on her way to pick up a pizza.

Advertisement

"My husband is usually the one who buys scratch off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way to pick up pizza," she said.

The woman selected a $2,000 Large instant game and continued on to the pizzeria.

"While I was waiting for my pizza, I sat in my car and scratched the ticket. It was surreal when I realized I'd won $2 million. I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn't wait until I got home," the player said.

The winner said she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and take a vacation.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Strangers return diamond ring found on Texas beach to its owner
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Strangers return diamond ring found on Texas beach to its owner
April 18 (UPI) -- A wedding ring lost on Texas' Galveston Island was returned to its owner's finger after being found by a couple attempting to remove an old net from the sand.
British couple's divorce finalized by clerical error
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British couple's divorce finalized by clerical error
April 18 (UPI) -- An estranged British couple found their 21-year marriage unexpectedly ended when a lawn firm's clerical error finalized their divorce.
353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
Odd News // 3 hours ago
353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
April 18 (UPI) -- New York's famous Plaza Hotel hosted a Guinness World Record-breaking event featuring 353 ballerinas en pointe at the same time.
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
April 18 (UPI) -- A gun store in Maine is drawing in customers with more than just its selection of firearms -- it counts a pet cow as among its employees.
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Odd News // 23 hours ago
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
April 17 (UPI) -- NASA confirmed an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home was indeed garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station.
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
April 17 (UPI) -- One of Japan's famously punctual high-speed bullet trains experienced a rare 17-minute delay when a snake was found in a passenger car.
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a scene in a movie starring his "look-alike" inspired him to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize.
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
April 17 (UPI) -- Uber's annual Lost & Found Index revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in ride-share cars over the past year include a toupee, a ceramic cat and a live turtle.
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
April 17 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old retiree visited 120 pubs to order drinks in 24 hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
April 17 (UPI) -- An elephant escaped from a traveling circus in Montana and went wandering through traffic in Butte.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement