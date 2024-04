A lemur was captured after several weeks on the loose in Aransas Pass, Texas. Photo courtesy of Aransas Pass Animal Control/Facebook

April 19 (UPI) -- A lemur on the loose in a Texas city for more than two weeks was finally caught, animal control officials announced. Aransas Pass Animal Control said in a Facebook post that the lemur was caught in a live trap by local man Spencer Bell.

Bell had been attempting to catch the lemur since spotting the Madagascar-native animal on his docked boat April 1.

The lemur, named Julian, was taken to animal control, where officials said his owner has 10 days to claim him or he will be taken to the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue in Lubbock.