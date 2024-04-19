Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 19, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Two vultures found 'too drunk to fly' in Connecticut

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 19 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Connecticut said a pair of drunk vultures were treated with fluids and "a big breakfast" before being released.

A Place Called Hope said in a Facebook post that the "dynamic duo" had been "dumpster diving" and ended up eating something "that was fermented enough to cause severe intoxication."

Advertisement

The rescue said the vultures were initially thought to be seriously ill, but testing confirmed they were merely "too drunk to fly."

"They only needed fluids and to be tucked in overnight... and fed a BIG breakfast the next day," the post said.

The vultures were released back into the wild and successfully rejoined their colony.

"Remember, your cocktail fruit that ends up in a dumpster can end up intoxicating wildlife if the dumpster is not kept closed," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British farmers using Axe body spray to keep rams from fighting
Odd News // 19 hours ago
British farmers using Axe body spray to keep rams from fighting
April 18 (UPI) -- A British sheep farmer said she found a surprising solution for curbing the aggression of her rams -- Axe body spray.
Strangers return diamond ring found on Texas beach to its owner
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Strangers return diamond ring found on Texas beach to its owner
April 18 (UPI) -- A wedding ring lost on Texas' Galveston Island was returned to its owner's finger after being found by a couple attempting to remove an old net from the sand.
Pizza run earns Michigan woman a $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pizza run earns Michigan woman a $2 million lottery prize
April 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman made an extra stop on her way to pick up a pizza and scored a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
British couple's divorce finalized by clerical error
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British couple's divorce finalized by clerical error
April 18 (UPI) -- An estranged British couple found their 21-year marriage unexpectedly ended when a lawn firm's clerical error finalized their divorce.
353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
Odd News // 23 hours ago
353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
April 18 (UPI) -- New York's famous Plaza Hotel hosted a Guinness World Record-breaking event featuring 353 ballerinas en pointe at the same time.
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
April 18 (UPI) -- A gun store in Maine is drawing in customers with more than just its selection of firearms -- it counts a pet cow as among its employees.
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Odd News // 1 day ago
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
April 17 (UPI) -- NASA confirmed an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home was indeed garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station.
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
April 17 (UPI) -- One of Japan's famously punctual high-speed bullet trains experienced a rare 17-minute delay when a snake was found in a passenger car.
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a scene in a movie starring his "look-alike" inspired him to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize.
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
April 17 (UPI) -- Uber's annual Lost & Found Index revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in ride-share cars over the past year include a toupee, a ceramic cat and a live turtle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British farmers using Axe body spray to keep rams from fighting
British farmers using Axe body spray to keep rams from fighting
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement