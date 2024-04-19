Trending
Odd News
April 19, 2024 / 3:34 PM

Chess master aiming to play for 60 hours straight

By Ben Hooper
April 19 (UPI) -- A Nigerian chess master is more than 50 hours into his attempt to play chess for 60 consecutive hours and break a Guinness World Record in the process.

Tunde Onakoya started playing chess at a table in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, and he crossed the 50-hour mark in the early afternoon Friday.

The current Guinness World Record for longest continuous chess marathon is 56 hours and 9 minutes, but Onakoya is aiming to play for a full 60 hours.

Onakoya is the co-founder of nonprofit groups Chess in Slums Africa and The Gift of Chess.

"We have a vision to give the gift of chess to a million children across Africa," Onakoya told Fox 5 New York.

"Just setting up a chess center is a very practical way to involve them, and it's given them a beginning of an education, where they can learn to become thinkers," Onakoya said. "And that is the best way we can empower anyone -- by showing them their own potential."

The record attempt is being streamed live on Twitch.

