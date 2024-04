Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 19 (UPI) -- A school in Australia set off 2,013 confetti cannons at the same time to celebrate its 40th anniversary and break a Guinness World Record.

Students at St. Stephen's School in Western Australia sent confetti flying into the air Friday to break the record for the most people launching confetti cannons simultaneously.

The previous record stood at 1,116 people, a target the students nearly doubled with 2,013.

"A big thank you to everyone involved and well done to our students who were so amazing," the school said in a Facebook post.