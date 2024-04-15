Trending
Odd News
April 15, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds

By Ben Hooper
April 15 (UPI) -- An Idaho man balanced a running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who is on a quest to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, previously attempted the record about four years ago, but his time of 3 minutes, 52 seconds was disqualified because his lawnmower did not have a bag on it.

The record was increased in the meantime to 7 minutes, 2 seconds by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman.

Rush finished his attempt at 9 minutes, 17 seconds, short of his goal of 10 minutes but enough to take the title.

The record brought Rush's total concurrent titles to 165, bringing him closer to overtaking Silvio Sabba, who currently holds 180 titles.

