Odd News
April 12, 2024 / 3:20 PM

Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records

By Ben Hooper
April 12 (UPI) -- Attendees at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in Florida broke three Guinness World Records for the longest chains of beards, mustaches and partial beards.

The annual event, which is held in a different location each year by Beard Team USA, saw participants take on the three record titles on the Main Street Pier in this year's host city: Daytona Beach.

The facial hair fanatics first attempted the record for the longest beard chain, which was previously set at 150 feet during the previous year's National Beard and Mustache Championships.

The beard-sporting participants stood side-by-side, and their facial hair was clipped together into an 86-person chain measuring 195 feet and 3 inches long.

Organizers then attempted the record for the longest mustache chain, with 27 participants achieving a record-breaking length of 20 feet and 4 inches.

The final record, longest partial beard chain, involved only those participants with partial beard styles, which include mutton chops, goatees and musketeer-style facial hair.

The partial beard chain, made up of 24 participants, measured 42 feet and 8 inches long.

All three record attempts were successful.

"I think it looks extra crazy because it's so wacky to make a beard chain in the first place," Bryan Nelson, creative director for Beard Team USA, told Guinness World Records. "But on top of that, there is the measuring, documenting, and all the official aspects of certifying the record title for Guinness World Records."

