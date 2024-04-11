Trending
Odd News
April 11, 2024 / 12:53 PM

Two-story house floats through San Francisco Bay

By Ben Hooper
April 11 (UPI) -- The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.

The wood-shingled home was first spotted in the water on Sunday and was seen in various locations around the bay in the ensuing days.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is monitoring the private transfer of the house, which was built atop a floating barge.

The floating house sparked a flurry of speculation when it was first seen in the water, with many pointing out similarities to the Pixar film Up -- just on the water instead of the air.

It has now been revealed that the house was the second-to-last houseboat to leave the Redwood City marina.

The marina was formerly home to more than 100 people living on the water, but the city started evicting the houseboats in 2015 after lawsuits from nearby residents.

The house arrived Tuesday at its new home at the Commodore Marina in Sausalito

Phil Hott of Sausalito said the house's journey took several hours longer than expected.

"It was up a twisty channel, so you have to have the tide right and you have to come down without the wind blowing you into the bank," he told NBC Bay Area. "These things are very heavy. Then it has to travel through the Bay. And the winds and the tide changes and the current is going out. You don't want it to drag you out to the Golden Gate Bridge."

Latest Headlines

Bakery asks customers to check cookies for lost diamond
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bakery asks customers to check cookies for lost diamond
April 11 (UPI) -- The owner of a Kansas bakery is asking customers to eat their cookies carefully after she lost the $4,000 diamond from her ring in the dough.
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in chimney for two days
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in chimney for two days
April 11 (UPI) -- The London Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a cat who fled from his owner's vacuum and spent two days trapped in the chimney.
Overdue book returned to Colorado library after 105 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Colorado library after 105 years
April 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado library said a book was recently returned to the facility after being due back 105 years earlier.
'Wacky Pet Names' finalists include ChugChug Pickles, Steph Purrrry
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Wacky Pet Names' finalists include ChugChug Pickles, Steph Purrrry
April 10 (UPI) -- A pet insurance company is inviting the public to vote on some of the most unusual animal monikers for its annual Wacky Pet Names prize.
S.C. woman's string of good luck culminates in $300,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
S.C. woman's string of good luck culminates in $300,000 lottery prize
April 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's cascade of scratch-off lottery wins culminated in a $300,000 prize.
Landscapers unearth suspected Civil War cannonball in Virginia yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Landscapers unearth suspected Civil War cannonball in Virginia yard
April 10 (UPI) -- Landscapers working in the back yard of a Virginia home made a surprising discovery: a suspected cannonball dating from the Civil War.
59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
Odd News // 1 day ago
59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
April 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Alberta woman broke a Guinness World Record by holding a plank position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.
Fare-dodging horse waits on the platform at train station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fare-dodging horse waits on the platform at train station
April 10 (UPI) -- An escaped racehorse made its way to a commuter train station in Sydney, Australia, and trotted up and down the platform before attempting to board a train and chasing a passenger.
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
April 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued two deer that ended up with their antlers entangled in a rope attached to a tree.
Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
April 9 (UPI) -- One unusual solar eclipse spectator who watched the sun disappear in Arkansas is going viral for her particularly tiny pair of protective glasses -- and her feathered form.
