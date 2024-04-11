Bakery asks customers to check cookies for lost diamond

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 11 (UPI) -- The owner of a Kansas bakery is asking customers to eat their cookies carefully after she lost the $4,000 diamond from her ring in the dough.

Dawn "Sis" Monroe, owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Café in Leavenworth, said the diamond fell off the ring that has been on her finger for 36 years at some point while she was at the shop.

Advertisement

"We kinda went back to the kitchen and looked around," Monroe told KMBC-TV.

Monroe said she she fears the gem ended up in the cookie dough.

"If you happened find it, I would forever be in debt if you would return it," she wrote on the business' Facebook page.