April 9, 2024 / 1:22 PM

Reported armed man at Scottish train station was 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper

By Ben Hooper
A reported armed man who boarded a train at the Aberdeen train station in Scotland turned out to be a "Star Wars" Stormtrooper cosplayer wielding a plastic blaster. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said a reported armed man who led to a train returning to a station turned out to be a Star Wars cosplayer on his way to a comic book convention.

The man, known as the Grampian Stormtrooper on social media, was dressed in his Imperial Stormtrooper costume "with a Scottish twist" -- a kilt -- when he boarded a ScotRail train to Dundee at the Aberdeen train station.

The train returned to the station shortly after departing and the man was approached by a guard who escorted him to waiting police officers.

The cosplayer wrote on Facebook that he was "met by two firearms officers, three Police Scotland, two British Transport police, and had to chat to them all in an office."

The man learned that he had been reported for carrying a "firearm" on the train, and he explained to police that his "blaster" was a plastic prop.

Police took the man home so he could get a bag for his blaster so as not to alarm his fellow train passengers again. He said he was also asked not to wear his full Stormtrooper armor on the train.

The man, who was headed to DeeCon at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, said it was the first time in 10 years of cosplaying that he has been approached by police.

A British Transport Police spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement issued to AberdeenLive.

"Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9 a.m. on Saturday (April 6)," the representative said. "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm."

