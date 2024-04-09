Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 9 (UPI) -- The City of Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, celebrated the solar eclipse by gathering 309 people to wear sun costumes and break a Guinness World Record.

The city said on social media that 309 people in sun costumes came together on a Niagara City Cruise boat hours before Monday's eclipse and they were officially counted by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The event took the title for largest gathering of people dressed as the sun from China Life Insurance Company Ltd., which gathered 287 people garbed in solar regalia in 2020.

The city thanked the Niagara River Trading Company for helping to organize the successful record attempt.

"Congratulations to everyone involved, making this special day even more memorable," officials wrote.