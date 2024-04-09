Trending
Odd News
April 9, 2024 / 12:38 PM

309 people shine in sun costumes at Niagara Falls on eclipse day

By Ben Hooper
April 9 (UPI) -- The City of Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, celebrated the solar eclipse by gathering 309 people to wear sun costumes and break a Guinness World Record.

The city said on social media that 309 people in sun costumes came together on a Niagara City Cruise boat hours before Monday's eclipse and they were officially counted by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The event took the title for largest gathering of people dressed as the sun from China Life Insurance Company Ltd., which gathered 287 people garbed in solar regalia in 2020.

The city thanked the Niagara River Trading Company for helping to organize the successful record attempt.

"Congratulations to everyone involved, making this special day even more memorable," officials wrote.

Escaped mountain goat rescued from Missouri bridge
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped mountain goat rescued from Missouri bridge
April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers teamed up in Missouri to rescue an escaped mountain goat spotted climbing the support pillars under a highway overpass bridge.
Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
April 8 (UPI) -- A Florida woman had to call 911 to get help ejecting an unwanted house guest: a nearly 8-foot-long alligator.
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
April 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who mistakenly bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing ended up winning a pair of $1 million prizes.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes birth of okapi calf
Odd News // 21 hours ago
San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes birth of okapi calf
April 8 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a male okapi, the only living relative of the giraffe.
Fencing foil, mask among items left in Spanish taxis
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Fencing foil, mask among items left in Spanish taxis
April 8 (UPI) -- A taxi app in Spain is attempting to reunite passengers with lost and found items, including a fencing foil and mask.
Black bear cub rescued from Minnesota highway traffic
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Black bear cub rescued from Minnesota highway traffic
April 8 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy and a member of the public came to the rescue of a small black bear cub that wandered into traffic on a busy Minnesota highway.
Alpacas block traffic on busy England highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alpacas block traffic on busy England highway
April 8 (UPI) -- Travelers on a British highway were surprised to find their path blocked by a herd of escaped alpacas.
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
April 5 (UPI) -- A copy of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world became the world's most expensive comic book when it fetched $6 million at auction.
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
April 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois man did 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.
Lyft driver's $5 tip leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lyft driver's $5 tip leads to $150,000 lottery prize
April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lyft driver said a $5 cash tip from a passenger led to his winning a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
