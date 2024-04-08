Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 8, 2024 / 5:55 PM

Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 8 (UPI) -- A Florida woman had to call 911 to get help ejecting an unwanted house guest: a nearly 8-foot-long alligator.

Mary Hollenback said she was at her home in Venice's Grand Palm Community when she heard banging at her front screen door.

Advertisement

"I thought it was somebody else who didn't live here trying to get into the wrong house," Hollenback told WTVT-TV. "I got off the couch and came around the door prepared to say, 'You're in the wrong place.'"

Hollenback said she had two thoughts when she saw the actual source of the sound: "One is, 'Oh my gosh, I have an alligator in my house,' and number two is, 'Oh my gosh, I have an alligator in my house; how am I going to get rid of him?'"

Hollenback called 911, and it ended up taking the combined efforts of several Sarasota County sheriff's deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to get the 7-foot, 11-inch gator out of the house.

The homeowner said the gator must have traveled from a nearby pond to force its way through her door.

"He had to go through two yards, cross the street and come into my house, but nobody saw him, and it's very surprising," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
April 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who mistakenly bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing ended up winning a pair of $1 million prizes.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes birth of okapi calf
Odd News // 2 hours ago
San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes birth of okapi calf
April 8 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a male okapi, the only living relative of the giraffe.
Fencing foil, mask among items left in Spanish taxis
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Fencing foil, mask among items left in Spanish taxis
April 8 (UPI) -- A taxi app in Spain is attempting to reunite passengers with lost and found items, including a fencing foil and mask.
Black bear cub rescued from Minnesota highway traffic
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Black bear cub rescued from Minnesota highway traffic
April 8 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy and a member of the public came to the rescue of a small black bear cub that wandered into traffic on a busy Minnesota highway.
Alpacas block traffic on busy England highway
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Alpacas block traffic on busy England highway
April 8 (UPI) -- Travelers on a British highway were surprised to find their path blocked by a herd of escaped alpacas.
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
April 5 (UPI) -- A copy of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world became the world's most expensive comic book when it fetched $6 million at auction.
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
April 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois man did 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.
Lyft driver's $5 tip leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lyft driver's $5 tip leads to $150,000 lottery prize
April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lyft driver said a $5 cash tip from a passenger led to his winning a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Utah police officer dive-tackles fleeing pig
Odd News // 3 days ago
Utah police officer dive-tackles fleeing pig
April 5 (UPI) -- A Utah police officer was caught on camera dive-tackling a pig running loose through a residential neighborhood.
100 huskies escape dog cafe and run through Chinese mall
Odd News // 3 days ago
100 huskies escape dog cafe and run through Chinese mall
April 5 (UPI) -- The dogs had their day at a Chinese mall when 100 huskies escaped from a pet cafe and ran loose through the shopping center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

100 huskies escape dog cafe and run through Chinese mall
100 huskies escape dog cafe and run through Chinese mall
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement