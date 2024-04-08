The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced a male okapi was born recently at the facility. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

April 8 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a male okapi, the only living relative of the giraffe. The okapi, also sometimes known as a "forest giraffe" or "zebra giraffe," was born recently to first-time mother Mahameli aka Meli, and first-time father Mpangi.

The calf does not yet have a name, but he spends his days "basking in the sun and running around in the grass" under the watchful eye of his mother, the zoo said.

"Meli is a very attentive mother, making sure her calf takes his rest, tucking him away when needed, calling to him when she wants him to come to her, nursing a few times a day and cozying up in the evenings, typically sleeping in the same room," zoo officials wrote.

The calf will make his public debut at the okapi habitat in the African Woods section of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in mid-April, the zoo said.

