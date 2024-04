A herd of more than 20 alpacas wandered onto the A1307 highway in Cambridgeshire, England. Photo by neelam279/Picabay.com

April 8 (UPI) -- Travelers on a British highway were surprised to find their path blocked by a herd of escaped alpacas. The llamas wandered onto the A1307 near Hemingford Abbots in Cambridgeshire in the early afternoon Sunday, witnesses said.

Cathy Booty, who was traveling with her husband, Richard, said there were more than 20 of the animals in the roadway when another woman got out of her car and coaxed them into the grassy median.

Booty called Cambridgeshire Police, who confirmed that officers responded to the scene.

Police said the owner of the alpacas had returned them to their field by the time officers arrived.