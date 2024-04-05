Advertisement
Odd News
April 5, 2024 / 5:51 PM

Illinois man does 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break world record

By Ben Hooper
April 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois man did 26,100 squats in 24 hours to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

Tony Piraino of Decatur aimed to break the record of 25,000 squats in 24 hours, which was set by Rhode Island man Joe Reverdes in 2020.

Piraino surpassed Reverdes' total, as well as his own goal of 26,000 squats, but video of his attempt must still be reviewed by Guinness World Records for official certification.

He started his squats at 5 a.m. Thursday and ended his attempt at 5 a.m. Friday. He took 30-second breaks after each set of 22 squats, with some longer breaks peppered in to make sure he had energy for the long haul.

The record attempt raised money for the Marion County Horizon Center of Decatur and Mount Zion, which provides housing, employment opportunities and other resources for adults with developmental disabilities.

