April 5, 2024 / 4:31 PM

Utah police officer dive-tackles fleeing pig

By Ben Hooper
April 5 (UPI) -- A Utah police officer was caught on camera dive-tackling a pig running loose through a residential neighborhood.

Grantsville police said three pigs had been on the loose for several days and the porcine perpetrators were accused of leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

"I'd say about a week ago we got a call about a couple of loose pigs running around town, getting into people's yards and going through their gardens, going through their animal paddocks and things like that," Officer Cory Cooper told KSTU-TV.

Cooper said he and about four other officers responded when the pigs were spotted in a neighborhood on Thursday.

Cooper was caught on video doing a dive-tackle to catch one of the four-legged fugitives.

"Pigs are notorious for escaping," the officer said. "I've known a lot of people who've had them and I've had some experience chasing pigs down when they get out."

Cooper said all three pigs were captured and taken to an animal rescue.

