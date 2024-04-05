Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 5 (UPI) -- The dogs had their day at a Chinese mall when 100 huskies escaped from a pet cafe and ran loose through the shopping center. Workers at the cafe in Shenzhen, Guangdong, said someone left a door open, allowing 100 canines to run out into the shopping mall, surprising and delighting shoppers. Advertisement Cafe employees said the dogs were excited because the business' owner was visiting the cafe after a prolonged absence. Workers ran out after the dogs and were able to round up the excited animals after a prolonged indoor chase. Read More British 111-year-old named world's oldest living man Dog missing for nearly a year found more than 2,000 miles from home Hikers complain of 'trash' sculptures installed at Arkansas state park