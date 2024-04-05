Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 5, 2024 / 11:58 AM

Dog missing for nearly a year found more than 2,000 miles from home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 5 (UPI) -- A dog missing from her owner's California home for nearly a year turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan.

The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said on social media that the terrier mix was reported wandering loose in Harper Woods by a concerned resident who contacted local police.

Advertisement

Harper Woods Police brought the canine to the shelter, where a microchip scan identified her as Mishka, a dog missing from her owner's San Diego home for almost a year.

The shelter contacted Mishka's owners, who turned out to be vacationing in Minnesota. Mishka's human dad, Mehrad Houman, made the 10-hour, 690-mile drive to pick up his beloved pet and bring her back to his family.

The shelter said it was a mystery how Mishka came to be 2,343 miles from home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hikers complain of 'trash' sculptures installed at Arkansas state park
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Hikers complain of 'trash' sculptures installed at Arkansas state park
April 4 (UPI) -- Hikers who frequent the trails at an Arkansas state park are protesting the installation of sculptures that have been compared to "a blob" and the gaudy artwork from the film "Beetlejuice."
Virginia woman pushes wrong button, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia woman pushes wrong button, wins $1 million lottery prize
April 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who accidentally hit the wrong button on a lottery vending machine ended up winning a $1 million Powerball prize thanks to her mistake.
Texas police officer rounds up loose goat, peacock
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas police officer rounds up loose goat, peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas police department said one officer had a particularly wild day when he rounded up a loose goat and then captured an escaped peacock just 15 minutes later.
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
April 4 (UPI) -- Officials attempting to repopulate a river with salmon hit a setback when a truck crash released 77,000 of the fish into the wrong body of water.
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
April 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of an Italian island is attempting to solve an animal overpopulation problem with an unusual offer: free goats for anyone who can catch them.
Escaped cow wanders through busy Utah road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped cow wanders through busy Utah road
April 4 (UPI) -- An escaped cow was caught on camera taking a stroll against traffic while evading police on a busy Utah road.
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
Odd News // 1 day ago
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
April 3 (UPI) -- A California police department said a bomb squad had to be summoned to its front lobby when a resident showed up with a box containing three grenades that turned out to be live.
Lottery ticket gift from dad earns man $4 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery ticket gift from dad earns man $4 million
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said a gift of a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket from his father led to a $4 million jackpot.
Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
April 3 (UPI) -- A series of mysterious light streaks in the night sky over California weren't UFOs, meteors or Starlink satellites, experts said.
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Odd News // 2 days ago
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
April 3 (UPI) -- A territorial turkey that has been causing chaos in the carpool line at a North Carolina elementary school was caught on camera being chased off by the principal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hikers complain of 'trash' sculptures installed at Arkansas state park
Hikers complain of 'trash' sculptures installed at Arkansas state park
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement