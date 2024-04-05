Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 5 (UPI) -- A dog missing from her owner's California home for nearly a year turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan.

The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said on social media that the terrier mix was reported wandering loose in Harper Woods by a concerned resident who contacted local police.

Harper Woods Police brought the canine to the shelter, where a microchip scan identified her as Mishka, a dog missing from her owner's San Diego home for almost a year.

The shelter contacted Mishka's owners, who turned out to be vacationing in Minnesota. Mishka's human dad, Mehrad Houman, made the 10-hour, 690-mile drive to pick up his beloved pet and bring her back to his family.

The shelter said it was a mystery how Mishka came to be 2,343 miles from home.