Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 4, 2024 / 3:09 PM

Texas police officer rounds up loose goat, peacock

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas police department said one officer had a particularly wild day when he rounded up a loose goat and then captured an escaped peacock just 15 minutes later.

The Irving Police Department said Officer Ryan Turner responded to a call about a loose goat along Highway 183.

Advertisement

"We thought we were getting pranked, but this is no #AprilFools joke," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police temporarily shut down the highway so Turner could pursue the goat, which was found to have fallen from a trailer on the highway.

The officer attempted to use some Burger King fries to coax the animal into surrendering, but he ended up chasing the goat into the parking lot of a nearby shopping center before capturing it.

The department said Turner responded to another call just 15 minutes later about a peacock wandering loose through a neighborhood.

The peacock, which was also found to be an escaped pet, was safely captured and returned to its owner.

"Animal or human, you can run, but you can't hide from our officers and helpful community," police wrote.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Virginia woman pushes wrong button, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
Virginia woman pushes wrong button, wins $1 million lottery prize
April 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who accidentally hit the wrong button on a lottery vending machine ended up winning a $1 million Powerball prize thanks to her mistake.
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Oregon truck crash releases 77,000 salmon into wrong body of water
April 4 (UPI) -- Officials attempting to repopulate a river with salmon hit a setback when a truck crash released 77,000 of the fish into the wrong body of water.
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Italian mayor offers free goats to anyone who can catch them
April 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of an Italian island is attempting to solve an animal overpopulation problem with an unusual offer: free goats for anyone who can catch them.
Escaped cow wanders through busy Utah road
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped cow wanders through busy Utah road
April 4 (UPI) -- An escaped cow was caught on camera taking a stroll against traffic while evading police on a busy Utah road.
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
April 3 (UPI) -- A California police department said a bomb squad had to be summoned to its front lobby when a resident showed up with a box containing three grenades that turned out to be live.
Lottery ticket gift from dad earns man $4 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lottery ticket gift from dad earns man $4 million
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said a gift of a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket from his father led to a $4 million jackpot.
Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
April 3 (UPI) -- A series of mysterious light streaks in the night sky over California weren't UFOs, meteors or Starlink satellites, experts said.
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
April 3 (UPI) -- A territorial turkey that has been causing chaos in the carpool line at a North Carolina elementary school was caught on camera being chased off by the principal.
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a pet snake that had been missing from her home for over a year was found after being dropped onto a rooftop by a crow.
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
April 2 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in Rhode Island threw a party to celebrate an unusual milestone: a rescued duck's 17th birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
Garage-found grenades turned over to police turn out to be live
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement