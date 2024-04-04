Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas police department said one officer had a particularly wild day when he rounded up a loose goat and then captured an escaped peacock just 15 minutes later.

The Irving Police Department said Officer Ryan Turner responded to a call about a loose goat along Highway 183.

Advertisement

"We thought we were getting pranked, but this is no #AprilFools joke," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police temporarily shut down the highway so Turner could pursue the goat, which was found to have fallen from a trailer on the highway.

The officer attempted to use some Burger King fries to coax the animal into surrendering, but he ended up chasing the goat into the parking lot of a nearby shopping center before capturing it.

The department said Turner responded to another call just 15 minutes later about a peacock wandering loose through a neighborhood.

The peacock, which was also found to be an escaped pet, was safely captured and returned to its owner.

"Animal or human, you can run, but you can't hide from our officers and helpful community," police wrote.