April 4 (UPI) -- An escaped cow was caught on camera taking a stroll against traffic while evading police on a busy Utah road.

The cow was spotted trotting the wrong way through traffic in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road, near 1140 North in Saratoga Springs, while police vehicles pursued the fugitive farm animal.

The bovine was later caught and tied to a lamppost before being loaded onto a trailer by police and some local residents who were believed to be the cow's owners.

Police said the cow had escaped from a property in Lehi.

"Earlier today we helped the Lehi City Police Department chase a cow down Redwood Road. This cow has been safely returned to its owner," the Saratoga Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post.