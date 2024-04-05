Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 5 (UPI) -- A 111-year-old resident at a British retirement home has officially been named the world's oldest living man by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said John Alfred Tinniswood of Southport, England, was awarded the title after the death of 114-year-old Venezuelan man Juan Vicente Pérez and officials confirmed the former second-oldest living man, 112-year-old Japanese man Gisaburo Sonobe, died March 31.

Tinniswood, born Aug. 26, 1912, still gets out of bed himself, manages his own finances and listens to the radio each day to keep up with the news.

He attributed his longevity to "pure luck."

"You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he told GWR.

Tinniswood said he doesn't follow any special diets, but he finds moderation to be the key in remaining healthy.

"If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," he said.

Tinniswood has one daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Spain resident Maria Branyas Morera, who holds the titles for world's oldest living woman and oldest living person, celebrated her 117th birthday in March.