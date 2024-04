Isanti County Sheriff's Office Deputy Damion Kosmosky came to the rescue of a baby bear that wandered into traffic on Highway 65 in Stanchfield Township, Minn. Photo courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 8 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy and a member of the public came to the rescue of a small black bear cub that wandered into traffic on a busy Minnesota highway. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Damion Kosmosky was assisted by a witness on Highway 65 in Stanchfield Township when a baby bear was seen dodging cars in the roadway. Advertisement

The rescuers carried the cub to a nearby wooded area, where it was reunited with its mother and a sibling.

"Though this incident ended positively, we do not recommend our residents handle wild animals," the post said.

The sheriff's office said bears have been spotted recently "across the county and in the city of Cambridge. We still encourage residents bring in bird feeders and keep trash contained and off the curb until garbage day."