April 9, 2024 / 4:20 PM

Stranded bull hoisted out of muddy river in England

By Ben Hooper
April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a bull that wandered into a river and became stuck in the water.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded alongside North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service's Richmond Fire Appliance & Water Rescue Unit to help a farmer rescue his bull from the River Tees, near the Blackwell area of Darlington.

The firefighters put a rope around the bull's neck and were able to lead the animal to the edge of the water, but it was unable to climb out.

Heavy equipment was brought in to hoist the bull out of the water and back to dry land.

"After a little rest, the bull was up and about as we were leaving the scene," Darlington Blue Watch Crew Manager Jaycie Hall said on social media. "The river was very flooded and swift moving, and all the riverbanks were deep mud, so it was quite a challenging job."

