Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 3, 2024 / 1:17 PM

Territorial turkey terrorizing school chased off by umbrella-wielding principal

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 3 (UPI) -- A territorial turkey that has been causing chaos in the carpool line at a North Carolina elementary school was caught on camera being chased off by the principal.

Parents at Alston Ridge Elementary School in Cary said the wild turkey, dubbed Mr. Tom by locals, has been planting himself in the carpool line for the past several days, refusing to move and pecking at any cars or people who dare to approach him.

Advertisement

Cary Animal Services posted a photo to Facebook showing Principal Niko Schutte chasing the turkey away from the parking lot with an umbrella.

The post explained that an animal services officer had initially been successful in chasing Mr. Tom away from the school, but the brave bird eventually lost his fear of her and planted himself right next to her patrol vehicle.

Animal services said that's when Schutte stepped in with the umbrella, a method that "did the trick...for now."

The post explained Mr. Tom is in a hormonal state that makes him extra unreasonable.

"Its breeding season and the male birds get a little rowdy and territorial," officials wrote. "Male turkeys compete for dominance with other turkeys and may also try to prove their toughness to people!"

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Mysterious lights over California were likely Chinese space debris
April 3 (UPI) -- A series of mysterious light streaks in the night sky over California weren't UFOs, meteors or Starlink satellites, experts said.
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow
April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a pet snake that had been missing from her home for over a year was found after being dropped onto a rooftop by a crow.
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
April 2 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in Rhode Island threw a party to celebrate an unusual milestone: a rescued duck's 17th birthday.
N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
Odd News // 21 hours ago
N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
April 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she received the perfect early present for her 60th birthday: a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life.
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Odd News // 1 day ago
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
April 2 (UPI) -- NASA is analyzing a 2-pound object that crashed through a Florida man's roof to determine whether it came from the International Space Station.
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
April 2 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in northeast India said a fallen tree allowed a bear to escape its enclosure, but the animal is believed to still be on zoo grounds.
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Odd News // 1 day ago
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
April 2 (UPI) -- A team of researchers analyzed the results of 350,757 coin tosses to determine whether the results are truly 50/50, and found "fair" coins are slightly more likely to land the same way they started.
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
April 1 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, announced it is making another attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering with an official "Gathering of the Kyles."
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
April 1 (UPI) -- A man out walking on a Cayman Islands beach made a surprising discovery: a glass bottle filled with handwritten messages.
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
April 1 (UPI) -- A portion of a Virginia highway was shut down Monday when a three-vehicle crash resulted in cattle escaping onto the roadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement