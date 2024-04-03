Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 3, 2024 / 12:01 PM

Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow

By Ben Hooper
A missing corn snake named Agnes was found over a year later when she was dropped onto the roof of a home by a crow. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA (England &amp; Wales)/Facebook
A missing corn snake named Agnes was found over a year later when she was dropped onto the roof of a home by a crow. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA (England & Wales)/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a pet snake that had been missing from her home for over a year was found after being dropped onto a rooftop by a crow.

The RSPCA said rescuers responded to a home where a resident spotted a 3-foot corn snake in their garden.

Advertisement

"When we arrived, the snake had vanished -- and was then discovered on the roof of a garage," the RSPCA said in a Facebook post. "We suspect that a crow had given the snake a not-so-helpful 'leg up,' but thankfully, we were able to come to her aid."

The RSPCA discovered the snake was a pet named Agnes who had been missing from her home for over a year.

"She was found to have a respiratory infection from being outside in the cold, but it's a miracle that she survived at all after so long," the post said. "She has been treated for this, and we'll be finding her a new home in due course as her owner can no longer keep her."

The RSPCA acknowledged the story might sound a bit unbelievable.

"For the record: This is a real rescue, not an April Fool," the post clarified.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
April 2 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in Rhode Island threw a party to celebrate an unusual milestone: a rescued duck's 17th birthday.
N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
April 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she received the perfect early present for her 60th birthday: a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life.
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
April 2 (UPI) -- NASA is analyzing a 2-pound object that crashed through a Florida man's roof to determine whether it came from the International Space Station.
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
April 2 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in northeast India said a fallen tree allowed a bear to escape its enclosure, but the animal is believed to still be on zoo grounds.
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
April 2 (UPI) -- A team of researchers analyzed the results of 350,757 coin tosses to determine whether the results are truly 50/50, and found "fair" coins are slightly more likely to land the same way they started.
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
April 1 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, announced it is making another attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering with an official "Gathering of the Kyles."
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
April 1 (UPI) -- A man out walking on a Cayman Islands beach made a surprising discovery: a glass bottle filled with handwritten messages.
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
April 1 (UPI) -- A portion of a Virginia highway was shut down Monday when a three-vehicle crash resulted in cattle escaping onto the roadway.
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
Odd News // 1 day ago
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she suspected she was being scammed when she learned she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Odd News // 1 day ago
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
April 1 (UPI) -- This year's April Fools' Day pranks by brands include Fruity Pebbles-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese, a "Rosetta Stoned" cannabis culture lingo translating app and IKEA's "INVSBÅL" collection of invisible home furnishings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement