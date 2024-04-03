Snake missing for over a year gets dropped on roof by crow

|Advertisement
"When we arrived, the snake had vanished -- and was then discovered on the roof of a garage," the RSPCA said in a Facebook post. "We suspect that a crow had given the snake a not-so-helpful 'leg up,' but thankfully, we were able to come to her aid."
The RSPCA discovered the snake was a pet named Agnes who had been missing from her home for over a year.
"She was found to have a respiratory infection from being outside in the cold, but it's a miracle that she survived at all after so long," the post said. "She has been treated for this, and we'll be finding her a new home in due course as her owner can no longer keep her."
The RSPCA acknowledged the story might sound a bit unbelievable.
"For the record: This is a real rescue, not an April Fool," the post clarified.