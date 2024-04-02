Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 2, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 2 (UPI) -- NASA is analyzing a 2-pound object that crashed through a Florida man's roof to determine whether it came from the International Space Station.

Alejandro Otero said the object crashed through the roof of his Naples home at 2:34 p.m. local time on March 8 and the sound was recorded by his Ring security camera.

Advertisement

U.S. Space Command recorded the reentry of a piece of debris from the International Space Station around the same time over the Gulf of Mexico with a trajectory taking it toward southwest Florida.

The debris was a cargo pallet of depleted batteries that had originally been intended to be returned to earth in a controlled manner, but a failed Soyuz spacecraft launch led to an interruption to the ISS schedule and the pallet of batteries instead headed back to earth in an uncontrolled reentry.

Otero said his son was at home at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

The object was turned over to NASA to determine whether it originated from the ISS pallet of batteries.

"It used to have a cylindrical shape, and you can tell by the shape of the top that it traveled in this direction through the atmosphere. Whatever you burned, created in this burn and melted the metal over in this direction," Otero told WINK News.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
April 2 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in northeast India said a fallen tree allowed a bear to escape its enclosure, but the animal is believed to still be on zoo grounds.
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
April 2 (UPI) -- A team of researchers analyzed the results of 350,757 coin tosses to determine whether the results are truly 50/50, and found "fair" coins are slightly more likely to land the same way they started.
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
April 1 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, announced it is making another attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering with an official "Gathering of the Kyles."
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
April 1 (UPI) -- A man out walking on a Cayman Islands beach made a surprising discovery: a glass bottle filled with handwritten messages.
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
April 1 (UPI) -- A portion of a Virginia highway was shut down Monday when a three-vehicle crash resulted in cattle escaping onto the roadway.
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she suspected she was being scammed when she learned she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Odd News // 1 day ago
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
April 1 (UPI) -- This year's April Fools' Day pranks by brands include Fruity Pebbles-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese, a "Rosetta Stoned" cannabis culture lingo translating app and IKEA's "INVSBÅL" collection of invisible home furnishings.
Stranded horse air-lifted from California river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded horse air-lifted from California river
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters and other emergency crews in Riverside County, Calif., worked together to hoist a horse that was stranded in the Santa Ana River for nearly 24 hours.
Entangled deer rescued from unattended soccer net
Odd News // 3 days ago
Entangled deer rescued from unattended soccer net
March 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued a deer that became entangled in an unattended soccer net.
Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
March 29 (UPI) -- Police in California shared a resident's security camera photo of what was initially said to be a mountain lion, but later clarified the animal was merely a "big cat."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement