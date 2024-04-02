Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 2, 2024 / 4:22 PM

Sanctuary throws birthday party for 17-year-old duck

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 2 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in Rhode Island threw a party to celebrate an unusual milestone: a rescued duck's 17th birthday.

The West Place Animal Sanctuary threw a birthday party Monday for Erna, a crested pekin duck rescued in 2007.

Advertisement

Wendy Taylor, founder and executive director of West Place Animal Sanctuary, said Erna isn't just a resident at the sanctuary, she's also volunteered her time with dozens of ducklings, goslings, poults, chicks and cygnets.

"She is an incredibly special duck, and her motherly instincts have helped us save lives and raise orphaned birds at the sanctuary," Taylor told WLNE-TV.

Taylor told The Newport Buzz that Erna is a "constant source of inspiration and joy."

"Her maternal instincts have not only saved lives but also enriched the lives of both humans and animals alike," she said.

Crested pekin ducks typically live about 12 years.

"This is a major milestone for Erna," Taylor said. "For a variety of reasons, farm animals do not often make it to old age. She has given the humans and the animals of West Place so much and in turn, West Place has given Erna the greatest gift of all -- the opportunity to grow old."

Advertisement

Erna still has a ways to go if she wants to earn the Guinness World Record for oldest duck ever. The title belongs to a pair owned by Gladys Blackbeard of Grahamstown, South Africa, who lived to the age of 49.

Read More

Latest Headlines

N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing
April 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she received the perfect early present for her 60th birthday: a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life.
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Object that crashed through Florida roof may have come from ISS
April 2 (UPI) -- NASA is analyzing a 2-pound object that crashed through a Florida man's roof to determine whether it came from the International Space Station.
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear escapes enclosure at northeast India zoo
April 2 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in northeast India said a fallen tree allowed a bear to escape its enclosure, but the animal is believed to still be on zoo grounds.
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Study indicates coin flips are not exactly 50/50
April 2 (UPI) -- A team of researchers analyzed the results of 350,757 coin tosses to determine whether the results are truly 50/50, and found "fair" coins are slightly more likely to land the same way they started.
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
April 1 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, announced it is making another attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering with an official "Gathering of the Kyles."
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
April 1 (UPI) -- A man out walking on a Cayman Islands beach made a surprising discovery: a glass bottle filled with handwritten messages.
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Crash releases cattle onto Virginia highway
April 1 (UPI) -- A portion of a Virginia highway was shut down Monday when a three-vehicle crash resulted in cattle escaping onto the roadway.
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she suspected she was being scammed when she learned she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Odd News // 1 day ago
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
April 1 (UPI) -- This year's April Fools' Day pranks by brands include Fruity Pebbles-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese, a "Rosetta Stoned" cannabis culture lingo translating app and IKEA's "INVSBÅL" collection of invisible home furnishings.
Stranded horse air-lifted from California river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded horse air-lifted from California river
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters and other emergency crews in Riverside County, Calif., worked together to hoist a horse that was stranded in the Santa Ana River for nearly 24 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement