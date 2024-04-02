N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing

|Advertisement
"I love Online Play, I've been doing it since it first came here," Richardson said.
She ended up matching all five white balls in the drawing, earning a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life.
The player said her reaction to seeing the results online caused her husband to become concerned.
"I think he thought I saw something crawling on the ground or something," she laughed. "He was like, 'What's wrong with you?'"
Richardson said the prize came at the perfect time: just weeks before her 60th birthday.
"This is a very nice early birthday present," Richardson said.
She said her prize money will come in useful in the future.
"I'm only a few years from retirement so this is very nice to have," she said. "I'm just glad to be here."