Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2024 / 11:03 AM

Stranded horse air-lifted from California river

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters and other emergency crews in Riverside County, Calif., worked together to hoist a horse that was stranded in the Santa Ana River for nearly 24 hours.

Personnel with Cal Fire, the Riverside County Fire Department, the city of Norco Animal Rescue Team and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded when a horse named Conquistador became stranded in the river.

Advertisement

Diana Solis said her husband and some friends had been out riding horses when two horses became spooked and ran off. One of the equines was safely recovered, but Conquistador was nowhere to be found.

Cal Fire officials later learned from social media that the horse had fled into the river and became stuck.

Emergency teams were able to get Conquistador's legs unstuck from the mud, but the horse was too tired to move. They ended up using a sheriff's office helicopter to air-lift the animal to safety.

"I'm happy, I'm glad he's OK. He's a beautiful horse, he dances, he's well taken care of and loved so, I'm glad he's OK," Solis told KABC-TV.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Entangled deer rescued from unattended soccer net
Odd News // 2 days ago
Entangled deer rescued from unattended soccer net
March 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued a deer that became entangled in an unattended soccer net.
Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
March 29 (UPI) -- Police in California shared a resident's security camera photo of what was initially said to be a mountain lion, but later clarified the animal was merely a "big cat."
Weekly burger night leads Michigan man to $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Weekly burger night leads Michigan man to $200,000 lottery prize
March 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said his weekly burger night led to his winning a $200,000 Club Keno prize from the Michigan Lottery.
ISP workers rescue stranded cat from utility lines in New Jersey
Odd News // 2 days ago
ISP workers rescue stranded cat from utility lines in New Jersey
March 29 (UPI) -- Workers for an Internet service provider came to the assistance of animal control officers in New Jersey when a cat became stranded on some utility wires.
Dog reunited with owner after escape on tarmac at N.C. airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog reunited with owner after escape on tarmac at N.C. airport
March 29 (UPI) -- A dog who escaped while being loaded onto a plane in North Carolina was reunited with his owner after an extensive search.
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
Odd News // 3 days ago
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
March 28 (UPI) -- A Mississippi woman with numerous rescue animals welcomed an unusual new addition to her home: a five-legged lamb.
Snack search leads Maryland woman to lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snack search leads Maryland woman to lottery prize
March 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the futile search for a specific snack led to her winning a nearly $30,000 lottery jackpot.
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
Odd News // 3 days ago
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
March 28 (UPI) -- A Chinese man drank 1.1 gallons of water and brought it back up to serve as a human fountain for a record-breaking 5 minutes and 51.88 seconds.
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
March 28 (UPI) -- A buyer shelled out $718,750 for one of the most controversial wooden planks in cinematic history: the door frame panel that saved Rose's life in the 1997 film "Titanic."
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
March 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Florida used ropes to hoist a horse that fell into an old swimming pool and was unable to climb back out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
New Mexico police on horseback detain sticky-fingered shoplifter
New Mexico police on horseback detain sticky-fingered shoplifter
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
ISP workers rescue stranded cat from utility lines in New Jersey
ISP workers rescue stranded cat from utility lines in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement