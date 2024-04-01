Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters and other emergency crews in Riverside County, Calif., worked together to hoist a horse that was stranded in the Santa Ana River for nearly 24 hours.

Personnel with Cal Fire, the Riverside County Fire Department, the city of Norco Animal Rescue Team and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded when a horse named Conquistador became stranded in the river.

Diana Solis said her husband and some friends had been out riding horses when two horses became spooked and ran off. One of the equines was safely recovered, but Conquistador was nowhere to be found.

Cal Fire officials later learned from social media that the horse had fled into the river and became stuck.

Emergency teams were able to get Conquistador's legs unstuck from the mud, but the horse was too tired to move. They ended up using a sheriff's office helicopter to air-lift the animal to safety.

"I'm happy, I'm glad he's OK. He's a beautiful horse, he dances, he's well taken care of and loved so, I'm glad he's OK," Solis told KABC-TV.