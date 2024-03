England's RSPCA came to the rescue of a muntjac deer entangled in a soccer net. Photo courtesy of RSPCA_official/X

March 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued a deer that became entangled in an unattended soccer net. The RSPCA said rescuers responded to Cheltenham on a report of a deer in distressm and they arrived to find the muntjac deer's entire body entangled in a soccer net. Advertisement

The organization said the deer was safely removed from the net "with only superficial injuries."

The RSPCA said the incident should serve as a reminder "to put away nets when not in use."