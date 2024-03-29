Trending
March 29, 2024 / 5:07 PM

Police confuse security camera cat photo for mountain lion

By Ben Hooper
March 29 (UPI) -- Police in California shared a resident's security camera photo of what was initially said to be a mountain lion, but later clarified the animal was merely a "big cat."

The South San Francisco Police Department said in a Facebook post that the photo captured by a resident's Ring camera depicted a mountain lion walking along a fence.

"Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate this furry guy and there were no additional sightings," the post said. "We'd like to remind our residents to avoid mountain lions, even at a distance a brief glimpse should be cause for alarm."

Police later edited the post, revealing the animal in the picture was actually just a particularly large domestic cat.

"We were able to confirm the Big Cat was not a mountain lion," police wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution we wanted to share some tips on what to do if you do encounter one of these guys, or any wildlife, in your neighborhood. We are happy to report there is no potential threat for the neighborhood."

