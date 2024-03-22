Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 22, 2024 / 3:20 PM

Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon

By Ehren Wynder
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 22 (UPI) -- A federal court on Friday ordered a Florida man to remove his home-made floating structure from a local South Florida lagoon.

A lawsuit from 2021 alleged Fane Lozman violated the Rivers and Harbors Act by placing a structure made from modified shipping container and floating docks into navigable waters without authorization, which is a violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act.

Advertisement

"Unlawful structures can pose increased risks of harm to others, as in this case. We're committed to enforcing the law," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Lozman allegedly moved the structure to different areas in Lake Worth Lagoon in Palm Beach County. The docks became unmoored on several occasions, and one dock split away from the structure.

On one occasion, the dock holding the shipping container -- which Lozman had modified to include furnishings such as windows, doors, stairs and a rooftop deck -- floated across the lagoon and beached at a public park.

Since litigation began, Lozman has removed several pieces of his structure from the lagoon, but two floating docks and the modified shipping container remained, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Lozman has been in court before over a similar violation. The City of Riviera Beach in 2009 confiscated Lozman's floating fortress from a marina on the grounds that it was illegally docked.

A federal court issued a summary judgement ruling the structure was legally a boat. The city then bought it at auction for less than a third of its value and destroyed it.

Read More

Latest Headlines

120 players participate in table tennis rally for world record
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
120 players participate in table tennis rally for world record
March 22 (UPI) -- A table tennis club in Northern Ireland teamed up with an Olympic gold medalist to retake a Guinness World Record.
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
March 22 (UPI) -- First responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a curious dog who poked her head through the rim of a discarded tire and became stuck.
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
March 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Ontario came to the rescue of a hungry skunk found with its head stuck in a jar.
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
March 21 (UPI) -- A two-headed snake visiting the Missouri Department of Conservation's Powder Valley Nature Center will have her stay extended to recover from surgery, officials said.
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
March 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket just three years after collecting a $100,000 lottery prize.
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
March 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo is asking for the public's help to name for a recently born red kangaroo joey.
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
March 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by putting on 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds.
Bear raids California woman's trash can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear raids California woman's trash can
March 21 (UPI) -- A California resident shared video of a hungry bear searching for snacks in the trash bin outside her home in the Los Angeles area.
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
March 21 (UPI) -- Vermont State University officials said a Harvard course on the music of Taylor Swift inspired them to create a class of their own based around a different sort of musician: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement