Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 5:53 PM

DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida

Governor links spring break crowds to homelessness, says new law protects 'law-abiding' citizens

By Sheri Walsh
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that bans homeless encampments and public sleeping on "city streets, sidewalks or parks." Cities and counties in the state will be required to move their homeless into shelters or camps with running water, restrooms, addiction treatment and mental health services. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that bans homeless encampments and public sleeping on "city streets, sidewalks or parks." Cities and counties in the state will be required to move their homeless into shelters or camps with running water, restrooms, addiction treatment and mental health services. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that bans homeless people from setting up tents or sleeping in public spaces, as he compared the issue of homelessness to the chaos of spring break.

"Ultimately the issue with spring break plays into the issue of these homeless encampments," DeSantis told reporters, as he signed the bill that will take effect Oct. 1.

Advertisement

"We have to govern this state and our communities with an eye towards what's in the best interest of the law-abiding citizen ... too often people in other states, other cities, they're not doing well. It's like they let the inmates run the asylum," DeSantis said.

The bill, HB 1365, requires cities and counties to move people sleeping on city streets, sidewalks and parks into shelters or government encampments.

Related

Public camping, according to the bill, is defined as "residing overnight in a temporary outdoor habitation used as a dwelling or living space and evidenced by the erection of a tent or other temporary shelter, the presence of bedding or pillows, or the storage of personal belongings."

The shelters and camps would be required to provide running water, restrooms, addiction treatment and mental-health services.

Advertisement

"We've seen the homeless population throughout the country grow between 2019 and 2022 by 3%," DeSantis said. "Over that period of time, Florida's population of homeless declined by 11%."

"Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life like we see in states like New York and California," DeSantis added in a statement. "The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet."

Critics argue that the bill does not address the underlying problems of homelessness -- which include economic struggles, drug addition and mental-health issues -- calling it merely a means to get the homeless cleared out of public view.

"This bill does not and it will not address the more pressing and root cause of homelessness," argued Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones. "We are literally reshuffling the visibility of unhoused individuals with no exit strategy for people who are experiencing homelessness."

Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner -- whose city led a recent crackdown on spring break visitors -- passed its own legislation last year, allowing police to arrest homeless who refuse to move to shelters.

Advertisement

"Welcome to Miami Beach, the law and order city in the law and order state of Florida," Meiner told reporters. "Sometimes it's a little bit of tough love, but it's necessary tough love."

Latest Headlines

Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be a bad year for allergies due to the weather.
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
March 20 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is accused of felony domestic violence after a March 7 incident in Florida's Hillsborough County and can't be located, The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
March 20 (UPI) -- A "bumpy road" and recent rise in inflation caused the Federal Reserve to hold steady on interest rates on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced during an afternoon news conference.
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
March 20 (UPI) -- An escaped inmate and a second suspect remain at large after three corrections officers in Boise, Idaho, were shot Wednesday morning while transferring the inmate to a hospital.
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
March 20 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine charged with choking a Black man to death on a New York City subway last year, will head to trial Oct. 8 for manslaughter, a judge announced Wednesday.
New York AG skeptical of Donald Trump's efforts to pay $454M bond
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York AG skeptical of Donald Trump's efforts to pay $454M bond
March 20 (UPI) -- An attorney for New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed skepticism in a filing Wednesday over Donald Trump's effort to pay the $454 million bond judgment against him.
Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Daniel Opdyke Wednesday became the third member of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men.
EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
March 20 (UPI) -- The White House released on Wednesday a finalized new Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating vehicles that leans heavily on a significant increase in electric and hybrid cars on the market in eight years.
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
March 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., Judge Scott McAfee will allow former President Donald Trump and others to immediately appeal his decision to allow Fani Willis to remain on the election subversion case.
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
March 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House aspirations were put on hold when he suspended his campaign in January. On Tuesday, he came in third place in his home state's Republican primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement