Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'

People spend time at the beach during spring break in Miami Beach in 2022. The city in a viral video announced it is "breaking up" with spring breakers and has imposed strict measures such as curfews, DUI checkpoints and restricted parking in an effort to cut down on chaotic activity. File Photo by Cristobal Herrerra-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Miami Beach, Fla., has launched its "break up" with spring break this weekend, imposing new rules such as curfews and DUI checkpoints in an effort to prevent dangerous and illegal activity. The city announced new spring break rules in a viral video titled, "Miami Beach is Breaking Up With Spring Break." The video referenced several news headlines about shootings that occurred in past Spring Break weeks. Advertisement

With travel volume to Miami Beach up 6% over last year, spring breakers are encountering curfews, security checkpoints, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence.

The city also is closing parking lots and will conduct bag checks at beach entrances. Items like coolers, tents, tables and inflatable devices are prohibited on the beach, which will close at 6 p.m.

Alcohol and tobacco products also are prohibited on the beach, according to the city.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Miami Beach this week to tell visitors, "if you're coming here to enjoy Florida, and to have a good time, fine. If you're coming for these other reasons, if you're committing crime, causing havoc, you're going to pay the price."

Some visitors told the Miami Herald they believed the new measures were unfair.

"For people who know how to act, I feel like they shouldn't be penalized for other people acting crazy," said Aziah Lee, 21, of Charlotte, N.C. "We come out here. We don't bother anybody. We're just here to get away from home. It's not all of us."

Parking fees for busy parking garages and lots increased to $30 for visitors, and some lots will only be open to residents.

Visitors also encountered more punitive parking enforcement than usual. Sebastian Huidoro told WFOR-TV he had his vehicle towed costing him $345.

Other visitors will pay $516, plus a $30 administrative fee, if their vehicle is towed at South Beach.

South Beach party boat owner "Party Boat" Bobby Dlite said the restrictions are hurting his business, as many customers cancelled trips amid the crackdown.

"I think it's important to maintain a safety aspect, but to shut down all traffic patterns -- people just don't want to come," Dlite told WFOR. "They're scared to come. They don't want to get caught in the traffic."

Despite visible changes, visitors managed to have a good time.

"It actually has been kind of calm, cause I've been to Miami Beach during spring break and that was in college so I know what the crowds look like then," said Louis Waller.

Some visitors opted to avoid restrictions by going across the bay to the city of Miami.

An event planner from Washington, D.C., who goes by Lo'devinci, told the Herald he thinks the city should encourage partiers who congregate on Ocean Drive to instead go to safer indoor events.

"The thing with people is you just have to direct them," he said. "You can't just tell them, 'Hey, get the [expletive] out of here' and kick them off. I think the city should maybe have a different approach about it."