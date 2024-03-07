Trending
Odd News
March 7, 2024 / 1:38 PM

Florida family reunited with lost dog after 10 years

By Ben Hooper
March 7 (UPI) -- A Florida animal shelter said a microchip led to a 14-year-old dog being reunited with her family after being missing for 10 years.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said on social media that the cockapoo was brought to the shelter as a stray and was scanned for a microchip.

"Her microchip led the team to Luisa who was in disbelief when we called, because Cleo (as we learned was her name), had run away TEN YEARS AGO," the post said.

The HSTB said Cleo's family "never lost hope and continued to update her microchip in the small hope that they would be reunited, even after they moved to Miami!"

Luisa's family drove up to Tampa Bay for an emotional reunion with Cleo.

"This shows the power and importance of the microchip and never losing hope," the post said.

