Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 7 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin family found an escaped pig wandering in their driveway and ended up making a 450-pound friend.

Jake Molgaard said he was at home with his family in Brighton when his wife checked the driveway camera and saw a pig wandering on their property.

Advertisement

The family spoke with neighbors and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, eventually discovering the 450-pound pig, named Kevin Bacon, had escaped from his home about a mile away.

Kevin had squeezed out of his barn while his owner was away and made his way to the Molgaards' house.

Molgaard and his family decided to walk Kevin home, using treats including Oreos to keep him moving in the right direction.

"He ate an entire refrigerator worth of food and a whole bag of marshmallows," Molgaard told WITI-TV.

Molgaard said his kids made friends with the curious and friendly animal along the way.

"The owner said that if he stops on you, you can jump on his back and he likes to run at that point," Molgaard told WTMJ-TV. "And so my one daughter was daring enough to jump on his back."

Advertisement

The family came back to visit Kevin the next day and fed him doughnuts.

"They wanted to adopt him immediately," Molgaard said of his kids. "And I said, 'We don't have a place to put a 450-pound pig.' But yeah, they fell in love with him right away."