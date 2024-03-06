Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's office said a deputy had a close call with a large alligator when he heard a hissing sound and turned to see the reptile charging toward him with its jaws open. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the deputy was laying a track for a K9 training exercise around a pond off Allen Creek Road when he "heard a hissing sound and saw the alligator with its mouth open." Advertisement The sheriff's office said the gator, estimated to be up to 9 feet long, "charged at the deputy who was able to run up an embankment and evade the animal." The deputy was not injured. The sheriff's office captured a drone video Wednesday morning of an alligator believed to be the same animal from Tuesday's encounter. Read More Museum attempts world record for underwear worn on head Aquarium seeks help naming blue penguin hatchling Bear caught on camera opening Florida car door