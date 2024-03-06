Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 6, 2024 / 5:35 PM

Georgia sheriff's deputy has close call with large alligator

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's office said a deputy had a close call with a large alligator when he heard a hissing sound and turned to see the reptile charging toward him with its jaws open.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the deputy was laying a track for a K9 training exercise around a pond off Allen Creek Road when he "heard a hissing sound and saw the alligator with its mouth open."

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the gator, estimated to be up to 9 feet long, "charged at the deputy who was able to run up an embankment and evade the animal."

The deputy was not injured.

The sheriff's office captured a drone video Wednesday morning of an alligator believed to be the same animal from Tuesday's encounter.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Museum attempts world record for underwear worn on head
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Museum attempts world record for underwear worn on head
March 6 (UPI) -- A museum in St. Louis is celebrating a local holiday by asking visitors to wear underwear on their heads for a Guinness World Record.
Aquarium seeks help naming blue penguin hatchling
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Aquarium seeks help naming blue penguin hatchling
March 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey aquarium is asking for the public's help choosing a name for a newly-hatched blue penguin, the third member of its species to hatch at the facility in the past few months.
Bear caught on camera opening Florida car door
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear caught on camera opening Florida car door
March 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's security camera recorded the moment a bear casually strolled up to her car, stood up on its hind legs and used the door handle to get inside.
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns $25,000 prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns $25,000 prize
March 6 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man bought his wife a lottery ticket for her birthday and the ticket ended up being a $25,000 winner.
Idaho man uses head to bop two balloons for 13 minutes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Idaho man uses head to bop two balloons for 13 minutes
March 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man on a mission to become the top Guinness World Record-breaker in the world recaptured one of his old titles using two balloons and his head.
Escaped emu wanders on Colorado roadway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped emu wanders on Colorado roadway
March 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado were dispatched to round up a reported "ostrich" that turned out to be an escaped emu.
Traffic-blocking beaver 'taken into protective custody' in Washington
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Traffic-blocking beaver 'taken into protective custody' in Washington
March 6 (UPI) -- Police in Washington said a beaver seen blocking traffic on two occasions was "taken into protective custody," but a second buck-toothed suspect remains on the loose.
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
March 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturalism group announced bowlers will be able to roll in the nude at its upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event.
B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
Odd News // 1 day ago
B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
March 5 (UPI) -- Residents in a British Columbia community are being asked to report any sightings of feral pigs resulting from escaped domesticated pigs breeding with wild boars.
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his car breaking down turned out to be a lucky turn of events when it led to his winning a $150,000 Powerball prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement