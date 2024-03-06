Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's office said a deputy had a close call with a large alligator when he heard a hissing sound and turned to see the reptile charging toward him with its jaws open.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the deputy was laying a track for a K9 training exercise around a pond off Allen Creek Road when he "heard a hissing sound and saw the alligator with its mouth open."

The sheriff's office said the gator, estimated to be up to 9 feet long, "charged at the deputy who was able to run up an embankment and evade the animal."

The deputy was not injured.

The sheriff's office captured a drone video Wednesday morning of an alligator believed to be the same animal from Tuesday's encounter.