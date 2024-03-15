1 of 2 | The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a baby dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Zoo

March 15 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a baby dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope. The zoo said the female calf, born to parents Chloe and Shaggy, was dubbed Abeba, which means "flower" in Amharic, an Ethiopian Semitic language. Advertisement

Dik-diks are the world's smallest antelopes, growing up to weigh between 6 to 13 pounds. The animals are known for their long and flexible snouts, which cool the harsh African air before it reaches the lungs.

"The young calf spends her time nursing and 'tucking' -- laying hidden out of sight for protection from predators -- which is helpful when you're a member of one of the world's smallest antelope species," the zoo said in a news release. "She's also been seen prancing around with the occasional case of 'the zoomies.'"