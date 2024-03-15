|Advertisement
Dik-diks are the world's smallest antelopes, growing up to weigh between 6 to 13 pounds. The animals are known for their long and flexible snouts, which cool the harsh African air before it reaches the lungs.
"The young calf spends her time nursing and 'tucking' -- laying hidden out of sight for protection from predators -- which is helpful when you're a member of one of the world's smallest antelope species," the zoo said in a news release. "She's also been seen prancing around with the occasional case of 'the zoomies.'"