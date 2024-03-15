|Advertisement
The museum aimed to beat the previous record of 270, which was set in Naperville, Ill., in 2012.
The museum provided the white briefs for the attempt, and a Guinness World Records adjudicator announced just after 2:30 p.m. that the record had officially been broken with 355 people wearing underpants as hats.
The museum previously earned Guinness World Records titles for the largest pencil, the longest seesaw and the largest tennis racket. It also holds an unofficial record for the world's largest pair of underpants, which are on display at the facility.