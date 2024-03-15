Trending
March 15, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Missouri museum takes world record for wearing underwear as hats

By Ben Hooper
A large crowd begins to celebrate after being informed they have broken the Guinness World Record of number of people wearing underwear on their heads for at least one minute, at the City Museum in St. Louis on Thursday. The group of 355 broke the record which has stood at 270. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A large crowd begins to celebrate after being informed they have broken the Guinness World Record of number of people wearing underwear on their heads for at least one minute, at the City Museum in St. Louis on Thursday. The group of 355 broke the record which has stood at 270. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

March 15 (UPI) -- A museum in St. Louis, Mo., successfully broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 355 people to wear underwear on their heads at the same time.

The City Museum attempted the record for the most people wearing underwear on their heads for 314 Day, a local holiday celebrated March 14 in honor of the city's 314 area code.

The museum aimed to beat the previous record of 270, which was set in Naperville, Ill., in 2012.

The museum provided the white briefs for the attempt, and a Guinness World Records adjudicator announced just after 2:30 p.m. that the record had officially been broken with 355 people wearing underpants as hats.

The museum previously earned Guinness World Records titles for the largest pencil, the longest seesaw and the largest tennis racket. It also holds an unofficial record for the world's largest pair of underpants, which are on display at the facility.

