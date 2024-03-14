Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 14, 2024 / 1:58 PM

World's southernmost post office seeks workers to sort mail, count penguins

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 14 (UPI) -- The world's southernmost post office is seeking three employees to spend four months sorting mail and counting penguins at Antarctica's "penguin post office."

U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust, the organization that runs the so-called penguin post office at Britain's Port Lockroy base on Goudier Island, said it is seeking three people to staff the post office from November of this year until March 2025.

Advertisement

The workers' duties will include sorting through letters and postcards, selling postage stamps, running a small gift shop and keeping count of Port Lockroy's colony of about 1,500 gentoo penguins.

The post office processes up to 80,000 letters and postcards each year, the majority of which are mailed out by passengers on cruise ships that stop at the island during the Southern Hemisphere's summer.

The available positions are base leader, general assistant and shop manager. Applicants must be residents of the United Kingdom, and must be prepared to bunk with five other people, go long stretches without phone or Internet access and make do without running water for the duration of their stay.

Advertisement

The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust said there is one other important downside to consider: "the smell of guano for five months."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Penguins say thief stole 18,000 bobbleheads of NHL legend Jaromir Jagr
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
Penguins say thief stole 18,000 bobbleheads of NHL legend Jaromir Jagr
March 14 (UPI) -- Fans will have to settle for a voucher for future redemption of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads after 18,000 of the mullet-topped figurines were stolen during shipment in California, the Pittsburgh Penguins said Thursday.
World's heaviest blueberry grown in Australia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's heaviest blueberry grown in Australia
March 14 (UPI) -- An Australian berry company broke a Guinness World Record by growing a Ping-Pong-sized berry that weighs .72 ounce.
Georgia woman's cat found a mile from home after 7 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Georgia woman's cat found a mile from home after 7 years
March 13 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman's cat was missing for 7 years before being found living with a colony of strays about a mile from home.
Bald eagle gets stuck in car grille, evades injury
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bald eagle gets stuck in car grille, evades injury
March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in a Maryland county said a bald eagle was lucky to avoid serious injuries when it collided with a car and ended up with its backside stuck in the front grille.
'Highly venomous' snake found in 7-year-old girl's bedroom
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Highly venomous' snake found in 7-year-old girl's bedroom
March 13 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a family's home to remove a "highly venomous" snake spotted in a 7-year-old girl's bedroom.
Dog rescued from old underground grain storage bin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from old underground grain storage bin
March 13 (UPI) -- A wayward dog was reunited with her owner in Utah after falling into an old grain storage area filled with garbage and about a foot of water.
Wildlife rescuer dons red fox mask to feed orphaned kit
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife rescuer dons red fox mask to feed orphaned kit
March 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Virginia shared a video of an official wearing a red fox mask while syringe-feeding an orphaned kit.
Mysterious monolith found on Welsh hillside
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious monolith found on Welsh hillside
March 12 (UPI) -- A mysterious silver monolith has been found on a Welsh hillside, evoking memories of when similar structures appeared around the world in 2020.
Starling murmurations cover English village in their poop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Starling murmurations cover English village in their poop
March 12 (UPI) -- Residents of an English village said the starling murmurations that have been dazzling onlookers and going viral online have an unfortunate and scatological side effect.
Facebook post alerts Michigan woman to $1M lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Facebook post alerts Michigan woman to $1M lottery win
March 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she was alerted to her own $1 million Powerball prize by an unusual source: Facebook.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
Creative cardboard sleds race downhill at Pennsylvania resort
Creative cardboard sleds race downhill at Pennsylvania resort
Mysterious monolith found on Welsh hillside
Mysterious monolith found on Welsh hillside
Gray seal spits water stream at eagle in first recorded interaction
Gray seal spits water stream at eagle in first recorded interaction
Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia
Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement